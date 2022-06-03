Residents of Hatigaon fret over frequent burglaries

Guwahati, Jun 3: Following rampant burglaries, residents of Hatigaon are living under constant fear as police are unable to trace the culprits.

There has been a sudden spurt in robbery cases in Laxmi Nath Bezbaruah Path in Hatigaon and residents are scared of thieves breaking into their houses in their absence and stealing their valuables.

The residents have lodged several complaints and pointed out that the police are unable to control the situation following which the robbery cases have increased in the area. They further claimed that police patrolling is not good in the area and the officials wrap up their responsibility by only blowing the siren once in the midnight.

Even though CCTVs were installed in the residences, but police are unable to capture those behind the robberies.

The residents further claimed that there is a gathering of drug addicts in the area and they suspect that unscrupulous elements roam around the area and common people are not safe in the locality.