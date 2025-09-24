Residents call on Guwahati police to remove road-blocking Durga Puja pandal

Guwahati, Sept 24: A group of concerned residents from Krishna Nagar and adjoining areas have appealed to the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati to remove a Durga Puja pandal allegedly erected on the Krishna Nagar-Amiya Nagar main road under Chandmari Police Station area.

In a memorandum submitted to the Commissioner and signed by 40 residents, it was alleged that certain vested interests are attempting to organize a new Durga Puja celebration by blocking the busy road, which is an important thoroughfare for hundreds of people in Krishna Nagar, Rudranagar and Amiya Nagar.

They stressed that the road is vital for daily commuters and should not be obstructed under any circumstances. The residents said that blocking of the road could worsen traffic snarls and pose serious risks in case of emergencies such as landslides, fires, or water pipeline bursts. This road is also crucial as it is one of the roads which will lead to the Jal Board tank on the top of the hill.

“We are not against organizing Durga Puja, but against blocking public roads in its name. Festivals should be celebrated at suitable venues without causing inconvenience to citizens,” the representation stated.

The residents urged authorities to take immediate steps to remove the pavilion and prevent the occupation of public roads and footpaths for puja-related activities.

By Staff Reporter