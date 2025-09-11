Research-backed conservation key to mitigate Assam’s human-elephant conflict: Ranoj

Guwahati, Sept 11: Commending the 35-year-long successful journey of premier biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak, Assam Minister for Education and Tribal Affairs (Plain) Ranoj Pegu said that a robust NGO can be of great significance to achieve the primary goals of human wellbeing.

Addressing as the valedictory function of the year-long 35th anniversary celebration of Aaranyak at the NEDfi House here as the chief guest on Tuesday, Pegu said, "It is an occasion of pride for not only the Aaranyak team, but also the people of Assam that the NGO has completed such an eventful journey in the service of conservation of environment and the grassroots people."

"The Government of Assam and the people of the State pin a lot of hopes on research-based conservation organization Aaranyak to undertake awe-inspiring works in the days to come particularly in key sectors like mitigation of human elephant conflict (HEC) to facilitate coexistence, and wetlands and grasslands conservation for moderation of flood and erosion," said the minister who is known for his avid interest in environment conservation, bird watching and wildlife photography.

Addressing the occasion as the guest of honour, Chairman of Pollution Control Board, Assam, Dr Arup Kumar Misra, lauded the dedicated and sustained contributions of Aaranyak towards environment and wildlife conservation as well as science communication.

"There is a big difference between 'being good' and 'doing good. Aaranyak has been doing tremendously well," he said.

State government and the Forest department, including Dr Anwaruddin Choudhury, MC Malakar, Dr Abhijit Rabha, and Narayan Mahanta, attended the event.

In his welcome address, Aaranyak's president Ranjan Bhuyan highlighted Aaranyak's journey so far including the recognitions and achievements it has received from both government and other groups.

Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, secretary general of Aaranyak, made a presentation highlighting recent multi-dimensional achievements of the organization in fields like threatened species (pigmy hog) recovery, wildlife genetics, GIS for conservation, radio collaring of wild elephants, collaboration with various wings of the government like paramilitary forces, police, forest department, VDPs, grassroot communities, student and women, etc., in pursuit of its avowed goals.

The event was marked by the unveiling of a book titled "Wild Realms- 35 years with nature and people" by Aaranyak on the occasion.

During the event, the Grassroots Conservation Awards 2025 were conferred by the dignitaries also. The awards in individual category were presented to Lakshman Teron, Arup Shandilya, Pranjal Talukdar and Tunu Basumatary, while the award in group cate-gory was presented to Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary (KNCTS), Nagaland. The award presentation was anchored by Dr Dipankar Lahkar, a senior conservation biologist of Aaranyak.

All the cyclists who took part in Aaranyak's 'Ride for Conservation' as part of the 35th anniversary celebrations were also felicitated on the occasion.