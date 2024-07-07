Rescued from the floods: Elephant calves find sanctuary in Manas National Park

Bajali, July 7: In the wild expanse of Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, a heart-warming story unfolds as forest worker Adhar Das devotes his days to nurturing four elephant calves separated from their mothers at the Bansbari range of the park.

These calves were brought to Manas from various regions, including Biswanath Chariali, Bogamati in Baksa, Raimona National Park and Chirang district. The calves range in age from 15 days to nearly two years old.

The youngest one, who is just 15 days old, was swept away by the floodwaters of the Aie River in Chirang district and has been aptly named Lucky for his miraculous survival. The other calves are yet to be named by the forest department.

Das, who is taking care of the calves, has formed a unique bond with them, understanding their needs and responding to their calls. He ensures that they receive regular feedings and maintain their hygiene with daily baths. Moreover, the calves have also come to recognise and trust Das and respond to him.

Meanwhile, under the guidance of Veterinary Doctor Prabhat Basumatary, the forest department has provided essential medical care to the calves.

According to sources, the forest department will nurture them until they are self-sufficient and can be released into the wild to thrive on their own.