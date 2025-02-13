Rescue efforts to continue in Umrangso: Minister Kaushik Rai

Cachar, Feb 13: Three days after the Gauhati High Court directed the government to submit a detailed affidavit on measures taken to curb illegal coal mining in Dima Hasao, Minister of Mines and Minerals Kaushik Rai has spoken out about the ongoing rescue operations at an illegal coal mine in Umrangso’s Tin Kilo.

Minister Rai, who chaired a review meeting of the rescue operation on Wednesday, confirmed on Thursday that rescue efforts are continuing, with a plan to extend operations for a few more days.

He noted that fluctuating water levels, with toxic levels ranging from 1.5 metres to 2 metres, are complicating the process.

“During the review, I gauged the issue that the water is toxic and the level keeps fluctuating between 2 metres to 1.5 metres. On Thursday, we feel that the rescue operation should continue for a few more days,” Rai told The Assam Tribune.

The Minister reassured the public that rescue teams are putting in their best efforts to retrieve the trapped labourers. He praised the dedication of the teams who have been working tirelessly for the past 37 days.













“Dedicated teams have been working tirelessly for the last 37 days to ensure a successful rescue. We are hopeful that by dewatering, we will be able to arrive at a solution soon,” Rai added.

The review meeting saw participation from Interim DGP Assam Harmeet Singh, DC Dima Hasao, Army, ASDAMA, and Coal India Limited. Rai attended the meeting virtually from the office of Cachar DC.

This crisis in Umrangso began when reports surfaced that 10 miners were trapped in an illegal rat-hole mine.

Despite the rising water levels, four bodies have already been recovered. The dewatering process is still underway, which started on January 28, to continue the search.

The Gauhati High Court had taken suo-motu cognisance of the incident on February 7, ordering multiple respondents, including the Assam government and autonomous councils, to file detailed affidavits on the steps taken to tackle rat-hole mining.

The crisis also led to a state-wide crackdown on illegal coal mining. On January 18, 13 illegal coal mines were sealed in the Margherita region, as part of the efforts to curtail illegal mining practices in the state.

Currently, a judicial inquiry, led by retired Judge Anima Hazarika, along with a Special Investigation Team (SIT), is investigating the matter.