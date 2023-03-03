Reprieve for students: Cachar Admin issues prohibitory orders to curb noise pollution

Silchar, March 3: Students appearing in examinations, as important as the HSLC, AHM and even HS examination have to deal with the issue of noise pollution while trying to concentrate on their studies.

However, realising that their is every likelihood of disturbance of peace and tranquillity and also disturbing students and impede in the smooth conduct of the examinations caused because of playing of microphones in high pitch by various organizations/fairs/event organizers etc throughout the district including the vicinity of examination centres, the Cachar district administration has issued prohibitory orders to curb noise pollution.

Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS, District Magistrate, Cachar in exercise of powers conferred upon me U/S 144 Cr.P.C has prohibited playing of microphones any sound amplifying system by any organisation/ NGO/ Organisers of various Fairs / Rallies / Events etc., throughout Cachar district in general and within 100 metres radius of examination centres in particular without obtaining prior permission from concerned authorities, for very specific purpose and extreme exigency. The order further stated that considering the gravity of the situation, this order has been passed ex-parte and will be enforceable with immediate effect and will remain in force till completion of the examination.

On the other hand, as per sources in the District Administration, a total of 25,698 students including 11,542 boys and 14,156 girls from Cachar district are appearing in the HSLC examination across 41 centres.