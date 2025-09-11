'Report in 5 days, strict action will follow': CM on Golakganj protest incident

Guwahati, Sept 11: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, described the police action on protestors at Golakganj as “deeply saddening” and assured that strict measures would be taken against those responsible.

“Whatever happened in Golakganj is saddening. Yesterday, I sent Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah to the spot and ordered the suspension of the Officer-in-Charge. An enquiry has been initiated, and within five days we will receive the report. Any police personnel found guilty of using force beyond what was required, will face strict action," he said, on the sidelines of a public meeting in Udalguri ahead of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls.

The Chief Minister stressed that accountability would not be compromised. “Whichever police official’s name comes up in the enquiry, we will not spare them. Action will be taken to ensure such incidents are not repeated,” he added.

Sarma was referring to the violence that broke out on Wednesday evening when a “Jor Samadal” (protest rally) organised by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) and its West Dhubri district unit was stopped by police and paramilitary personnel near Golakganj Bazaar.

The demonstrators, who were demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and a separate state for the Koch-Rajbongshi community, had marched from Chilarai College.

A scuffle ensued when security forces attempted to halt the rally, and within minutes, police resorted to baton charge. The lathi-charge left more than a hundred protestors, including women, injured. In response, AKRSU called a 12-hour bandh on Thursday, demanding action against the police involved in the incident.

Turning to the political front, Sarma also spoke about the upcoming BTC elections, highlighting BJP’s plans for the region. “Once we have a government in BTC, we will collaborate with everyone and work towards solving all problems together. The people want to cast their vote for BJP because they know we can bring lasting solutions,” he said.

Reiterating an inclusive approach, Sarma noted, “We do not criticise any political party. We want all parties in BTC to work together, and with BJP’s participation, we can resolve the concerns of the people.”

Sarma expressed confidence in BJP’s prospects, adding that with the party in power in BTC, “new benefits and opportunities” would be created, shifting public focus towards progress and development.







