Replace decaying British-era bridge with RCC structure, Sivasagar citizens urge CM

Sivasagar, July 2: A delegation from the Sivasagar Municipality Tax Payers' Association (SMTPA) recently submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging the construction of a modern Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) bridge to replace the deteriorating British-era iron bridge, which has long outlived its utility.

The memorandum was submitted during the Chief Minister’s visit to the historic Rang Ghar.

The existing bridge, built in 1935 by Braithwaite & Co., spans 159 meters in length and 4.8 meters in width. It was originally designed with a movable middle section to allow steamers, which transported coal and other goods, to pass through.

However, after years of disuse and repeated costly repairs, the bridge has fallen into severe disrepair. Today, it poses a significant hazard to pedestrians, with its header joists, floor joists, trusses, and pillars completely corroded and worn out.

Notably, the Sivasagar Public Works Department (PWD) banned all vehicle movement on the bridge over 25 years ago (as per a notice dated June 24, 1997), but the structure remains a safety concern even for foot traffic.

In its memorandum, the SMTPA emphasised the need for a modern bridge and the dismantling of the old iron structure, which has become a relic of the past.

While some local residents view the bridge as an important historical landmark, others, particularly those in favour of the new bridge, argue that the town's infrastructure must evolve with the times.

The delegation, led by SMTPA president Manoj Kr Borthakur, secretary Arabinda Baruah, and members Pradip Bordoloi and Imtiaz Ahmed, expressed their commitment to the development of Sivasagar.

They clarified that the request for modern infrastructure, including the construction of the bridge and the addition of a flyover from the AST Point to the Sikh Gurudwara, aligns with the growing needs of the town.

Meanwhile, two students Rongmon Medhi and Purab Kashyap drowned in Dikhow River on Tuesday.

Locals of the area immediately informed the authorities and currently the rescue and search operation is underway by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team.