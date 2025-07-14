Repairs done, Cachar's Gammon Bridge reopens July 15 under tight load rules

Silchar, July 14: After nearly two months of essential repairs, the crucial Gammon Bridge at Badarpurghat is set to reopen on July 15.

Reviewing the final round of preparations alongside Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Krishnendu Paul, Rai said, “We’re happy to announce that NHIDCL has completed the repairs ahead of the July 20 deadline. The bridge will reopen on July 15 afternoon, easing connectivity not just within the Barak Valley, but also to neighbouring states like Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram.”

Rai added that strict enforcement of load limits will be in place for the first three days. “Only vehicles within the permissible weight limit will be allowed. Trucks with unauthorised extensions or load modifications will have those parts removed on the spot,” the minister said.

The reopening follows extensive repair work undertaken by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which began on May 21 after major structural issues were detected in the gap slabs of the decades-old bridge.





Ministers Rai (right of centre) and Krishnendu Paul during the site visit, on Monday. (AT Photo)

NHIDCL General Manager at Silchar, Gauranga Deoghare, said, “At least three damaged gap slabs were replaced, and worn-out bearings were changed to reinforce the structure. The bridge is now stronger and safer.”

He added that load limits are being enforced as a precautionary measure. “For the first three days, only light motor vehicles and buses will be allowed on the bridge. A detailed structural assessment will follow, during which an 8-hour temporary closure will be enforced.”

Prior to the site visit, a high-level coordination meeting was held between Ministers Rai and Paul, Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, and District Transport Officer Ramesh Shyam to finalise an enforcement plan.

Asked whether technological solutions will be used to improve surveillance, Rai said, “The DTO and Police will take the initiative to remove any unauthorised body extensions on vehicles.”

Minister Paul further detailed the load restrictions, stating, “Six-wheeler trucks must not exceed 9 tonnes, and 12-wheelers must adhere to their designated load limits. No further disruption will be tolerated on this lifeline of Barak Valley,” he warned. “Surveillance will be intensified, and violators will face strict action. I urge all transporters to strictly follow the load guidelines.”

The 360-metre-long cantilever bridge built in 1974, located on the strategic Silchar–Kalain section of the National Highway, has suffered significant wear and tear over the decades and remains a vital conduit for trade and travel in the region.