Renowned Nagara Naam artiste Ram Charan Bharali passes away at 80 in Nalbari

Nalbari, Nov 7: Assam’s cultural fraternity is mourning the loss of veteran Nagara Naam artiste Ram Charan Bharali, who passed away late Thursday night at his residence in Kumarikata, Nalbari. He was 80.

A revered figure in Assam’s traditional devotional music, Bharali was best known for his pioneering work in Nagara Naam, a form of collective spiritual singing rooted in the Naam Dharma tradition. Over a career spanning more than six decades, he brought fresh expression and reform to the art form, earning respect across the state’s cultural circles.

Born on January 18, 1945, Bharali began his artistic journey in 1958 as a performer with the Progoti Jatra Party before founding his own troupe, the Deher Kalakuchi Yuwak Naam Party, in 1967. His compositions, marked by deep devotion and creative interpretation, helped popularize Nagara Naam among younger generations.

During the Assam Movement of 1979, Bharali’s compositions became widely performed across the state, striking a chord with the people and blending spirituality with the spirit of resistance. He went on to release over 100 audio cassettes and 30 video albums of Naam — a record-setting contribution to Assamese folk music.

For his achievements, Bharali received numerous honours, including the Mohan Baira Award (2017), Naam Shiromoni Award (2022), Dr. Ambedkar Kalashree Award (2010), and the Nagara Surya title (2002). The Government of Assam had also recognised his contribution by granting him an artist pension in 1998.

Following his demise, the All Assam Nagara Naam Association has urged the state government to posthumously confer upon him the Asom Saurav or Asom Baibhav Award, the state’s highest civilian honours.

Association secretary Nipon Dutta Kalita described Bharali as “a reformer who transformed Nagara Naam with devotion and creativity,” adding that his passing marks the end of an era in Assamese cultural life.

Nalbari Deputy Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary confirmed that Bharali’s last rites will be conducted with full state honours at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, with a gun salute and attendance by Cabinet Minister Jayantamalla Baruah and other dignitaries.

“His contributions to Assamese culture and to Nagara Naam will always be remembered,” Patowary said.

The passing of Ram Charan Bharali leaves a profound void in Assam’s cultural landscape. His melodies and devotion will continue to resonate in the state’s spiritual heritage.