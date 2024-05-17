Renowned litterateur Dr. Hiren Gohain receives Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award

Guwahati, May 17: Eminent litterateur Dr. Hiren Gohain was bestowed with the prestigious Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award on Friday at an event in Guwahati for his remarkable contributions to the news field.

The award ceremony took place at the Guwahati Press Club auditorium today.



The Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award, an annual tradition maintained by the Parag Kumar Das Satirtha Mancha, honours individuals for their exceptional dedication and influence in journalism.



Several eminent personalities attended the event, which took place at 1 p.m.



