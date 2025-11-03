Renowned flautist Deepak Sarma passes away at 57 in Chennai

Guwahati, Nov 3: Internationally acclaimed flautist Deepak Sarma passed away at the age of 57 on Monday morning. The artiste breathed his last at 6:15 am in Chennai, where he had recently travelled for advanced medical treatment.

Sarma had been battling chronic liver disease for the past few years.

Born on August 23, 1968, in Panigaon, Nalbari district, Sarma was a resident of Ambikagiri Nagar, Guwahati. The news of his demise has cast a deep pall of sorrow across Assam’s cultural fraternity and beyond.

Before heading to Chennai, the musician had been undergoing treatment at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati. Despite his prolonged illness, Sharma remained admired for his unparalleled command over the flute — his melodies transcended boundaries and earned him international acclaim.

A disciple of the legendary Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Sarma carried forward the guru’s legacy with grace and devotion. Over his illustrious career, he collaborated with some of Assam’s greatest cultural icons, including Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, leaving an indelible mark on the state’s musical heritage.

Apart from his performances, Sarma also served as a music director for several Assamese films such as Jonky Panoi, Jatinga Ityadi, and Luitak Vetibo Kune.

In recognition of his contribution to music, Sarma received several prestigious honours, including Best Musician of the Year (2006) – N.E.T.V. Private Channel, Sangeet Prabha Award and Assam Sports Cultural Jury Award in 2007 and Jams of Assam in 2008.

Assam mourns the loss of yet another musical gem. Deepak Sharma's passing leaves behind a void in the state's cultural landscape, one that will be hard to fill.