Renowned filmmaker Jahnu Barua honoured with 15th Annual Maghai Oza award

Jorhat, March 16: The 15th Annual Maghai Oza Award was conferred upon renowned filmmaker Jahnu Barua in a solemn ceremony organised by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in Jorhat.

The event was part of a two-day program marking the birth and death anniversaries of Maghai Oza, the legendary folk artist known for elevating Assam’s traditional drums to global recognition.

The award was presented by Palash Sangma, President of the Central Committee of AJYCP, along with General Secretary Ratul Borgohain, Chief Advisor Rana Pratap Baruah, and members of the Jorhat District Committee of AJYCP. It included a citation, gamosa, saleng, japi safra, and a cash prize of ₹25,000.

Speaking at the ceremony, Palash Sangma expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of due recognition for folk artists. He criticised the authorities for neglecting Maghai Oza’s legacy, stating, “The respect and honor that should have been given to this legendary artist were never fully extended. Even on his birth and death anniversaries, the district administration fails to light a ceremonial lamp at his burial ground.”

Jahnu Barua, on receiving the award, shared his appreciation and concerns regarding the neglect of artists. “I am deeply honored to receive the Maghai Oza Award. It is important to remember and celebrate the contributions of mass artists, as they play a crucial role in shaping our cultural identity. Unfortunately, many such artists are forgotten over time. Political leaders must remain vigilant to ensure their contributions are recognized.”

He also hinted at exciting news for the Assamese film industry, revealing his plans for an upcoming Assamese-language film set for release in 2025. However, he refrained from sharing specific details, stating, “I prefer not to promote such things prematurely, but when the time comes, the people of Assam will know.”

Addressing concerns over government support for artists, Barua noted that while state assistance is beneficial, artists should not solely rely on it. “There is much to be done in this field. Government help is not always necessary—artists can progress independently as well,” he remarked.

Born in 1916 in Naushalia village of Jorhat’s Hatigarh Mouza, Maghai Oza is celebrated for taking Assam’s traditional drumming artistry to international recognition. He passed away in 1978, leaving behind a rich cultural legacy that continues to inspire generations.