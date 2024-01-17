Renowned black rice farmer Upendra Rabha honoured with 'Assam Gaurav Award'

Goalpara, Jan 17: Upendra Rabha, a pioneering farmer of black rice from Amguripara village near Dudhnoi in Goalpara district, has been bestowed with the prestigious ‘Assam Gaurav Award’. Recognised for his significant contributions to agriculture, Rabha expressed excitement at being chosen by the Government of Assam for this esteemed honour.

Rabha started the cultivation of black rice in 2011 as an experimental initiative guided by the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Rabha’s venture evolved into a remarkable success. The progressive farmer has not only focused on cultivation but has also inspired fellow farmers in Assam to adopt this nutritious and exotic rice variety.

According to reports, Rabha was part of a farmer’s delegation sent to Vietnam for an agricultural exposure tour, facilitated by the Government of Assam.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, Rabha stated, “I am grateful to the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, for considering my name for the prestigious award. I am hopeful that this will inspire the youth to take the lead in the agricultural sector. I started with just one variety of rice, and today I am cultivating around 1000 bighas of land. The black rice is not only gaining popularity in Assam but also attracting buyers from several other states in India and abroad.”

The announcement of Rabha's award was made by the Assam Chief Minister during a press conference revealing the awardees of the Assam State Civilian Awards 2024 on Tuesday. Notable among them is former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India, Ranjan Gogoi, who will be conferred with the highest state civilian award, 'Assam Baibhav'.

Additionally, ace swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika and athlete Hima Das will receive the ‘Assam Saurav Award’ for their remarkable contributions to the field of sports. The formal award ceremony is scheduled for February 10, where the governor of Assam will present the awards to the deserving recipients.

