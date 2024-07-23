Renowned Assamese music composer Ramen Baruah missing, search operation launched

Guwahati, July 23: Renowned veteran Assamese music composer Ramen Baruah, went missing on Monday morning, informed his family. 24 hours have passed, yet there is no trace of Ramen Baruah. The NDRF-SDRF searched the Brahmaputra from morning till 2 am post-midnight.

84-year-old Baruah, went missing from Latasil area on Monday at around 10:30 am after he left his house to visit a nearby temple. However, CCTV footage showed him walking near Gauhati High Court area.

Baruah’s last mobile location was obtained by the Latasil police and a search operation is now underway. Keeping in mind of his last known location, the city's Lachit Ghat, Kamakhya Temple, Shukleshwar Temple, Bhutnath and Ujan Bazar are being searched. Noted singer Zubeen Garg has come forward to support the ongoing search.

Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to express his concern, “I am deeply concerned about the sudden disappearance of Sri Ramen Baruah, missing since this morning. His absence worries his family, friends, and countless admirers. I have asked Commissioner of @GuwahatiPol Sri Diganta Bora to mobilize all resources and take swift action to locate him”.



