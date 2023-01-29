84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Renowned Assamese film director Guna Sindhu Hazarika passes away

By The Assam Tribune
Renowned Assamese film director Guna Sindhu Hazarika passes away
Guwahati, Jan 29: Eminent Assamese director Guna Sindhu Hazarika passed away on Saturday at his residence in Hengerabari, Guwahati. Born in the year 1930 Hazarika was from Kampur, Nagaon district.

As a filmmaker, he made an effort to capture life as it is and convey the tale to the world simply.

"Abuj Bedona," an Assamese film, was directed by him and was the assistant director of films like, ‘Sandhyaraag’, ‘Anirban’, ‘Nayanmani’ and ‘Lalita’.

Above all the children's movie "Abuj Bedona" dubbed into Hindi language as well and was broadcasted nationally by Doordarshan.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and condoled the death of Hazarika and mentioned that his passing away is a significant loss for the Assamese film industry.



The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


