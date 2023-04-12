Renowned artist from Assam bids adieu while listening to Pepa

Guwahati, April 12: A folk artist from Assam known for his expertise in playing the pepa, has bid adieu to this world while listening to the musical instrument made from Buffalo horn.

The passion for music was such that the renowned pepa artiste known as Loknath Gogoi wished to hear the pepa playing while he was on his death bed.

A resident of Palengi near Demow, Gogoi passed away on March 2023. He was suffering from old-age ailments. According to his well-wishers who grieved the demise of Gogoi on social media wrote that the last wish of the renowned artiste was to listen to pepa, which he loved to play the most.

Gogoi called his grandson and asked him to play the pepa while he thoroughly enjoyed the tunes.

A pall of gloom descended in Palengi following Gogoi's demise. His demise has been widely condoled by the All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) and Asomiya Yuba Mancha (AYM).







