Renault showroom in Goalpara sealed despite compliance with statutory norms

Goalpara, Nov 21: In a surprising act of arbitrariness, the Goalpara Municipality Board (GMB) sealed the Renault car showroom at Durga Mandir, Ward No. 4, on November 2, alleging that the establishment was operating without a valid trade licence. However, the showroom management has refuted these claims, asserting full compliance with statutory requirements.

The controversy centres on the non-recognition of an online trade licence payment made through the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) portal. TI Automobiles Pvt Ltd, the car dealer operating the showroom, has provided documentation to prove the validity of its trade licence. The licence, bearing No. DMA- RTRADE/2022/00825, was issued for the trade category 'Motor Car-Four-Wheeler Dealer' and remains valid until May 29, 2025.

The licence was obtained through the 'Single Window Interface' on the EODB portal (eodb.assam.gov.in), which facilitates businesses in applying for, managing, and renewing various approvals and registrations online. Despite this, the local municipal authorities have failed to acknowledge the legitimacy of the online payment system.

Adding to the dispute, the car dealer claims to have paid Rs. 17,000 to the GMB as part of the Rs. 18,200 fee charged for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to conduct business within the municipality's jurisdiction. A temporary receipt for the payment was issued. However, allegations have surfaced regarding the legality of this additional charge.

Speaking to this correspondent, Dhanjib Rabha, Commissioner of Ward No. 17, stated that once a trade licence is issued, no extra tax or fee should be imposed under the pretext of issuing an NOC. He termed the GMB's practice of charging additional amounts for NOCs as illegal, noting that such collections are not subject to audits.

Rabha also criticized the GMB for denying businesses the ability to pay taxes online. He emphasized that the BJP government has introduced measures to simplify tax regulations, providing citizens with multiple payment options, including online methods like net banking and debit cards. He urged the GMB to immediately adopt these modern systems to align with citizen-centric and business-friendly governance.