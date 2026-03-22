Religious polarisation may shape Morigaon poll outcome; multi-cornered fights loom

Morigaon, March 22: Though the time is not ripe to predict the final outcome of the Assembly polls in the three LAC seats of Morigaon district, the major political parties have announced their candidates with some of them having already filed their nomination papers.

In the Morigaon district, voters were divided on the basis of religious polarisation in the 2021 Assembly and the last parliamentary elections.

As such, this time also, people may witness a similar scene in the final outcome of the Assembly polls.

In the Jagiroad LAC, Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika filed his nomination while the Congress has fielded former AGP minister Bubul Das, who turned a Congressman just six months back.

Das may not be able to hold fort against the challenge of Pijush Hazarika.

In Morigaon, two-time BJP MLA Rama Kanta Deori filed his nomination papers but he might be facing an anti-incumbency challenge.

Several Tiwa leaders like Jibon Konwar, CEM, Tiwa Autonomous Council, Pobon Manta and some of EMs of the Council have opposed Deori’s candidature in the highest forum of the BJP.

On the other hand, the Congress has left the Morigaon seat to its ally Asam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Bani Kanta Das.

It seems Deori and Das will have a straight contest in the Morigaon LAC.

Lahorighat has been a Congress citadel since Independence, except in 1964 when Lakshi Prasad Goswami of the Socialist Party won the seat.

Dr Asif Nazar of the Congress will have a direct fight with AIUDF candidate Siddique Ahmed.