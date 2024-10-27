Reliance to join Assam’s clean energy mission; Cabinet clears biofuel MoU

Guwahati, Oct. 27: In a push towards sustainability, the Assam cabinet has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Reliance Industries to facilitate a shift from fossil fuels to green energy.

“Reliance Bio Energy and Assam’s Compressed Bio Gas Sector has agreed to sign the MoU and following the signing, plans to conduct research on how to create or produce green fuel and facilitate a smooth transition from fossil fuels,” Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma said, post a cabinet meeting, on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also informed that there will be due discussions about the “convenience and possibility” factors associated with the project. “There will be discussions on how convenient and possible this is going to be in Assam,” Sarma said, adding that the Cabinet has expressed its interest to explore all possibilities in this direction.

The Reliance Industries have already shown interest in setting up a biorefinery in state and Chief Minister Sarma, during Assam Tribune Dialogue on September 14, had confirmed this news.

“I got a letter from the Reliance Industries saying that they seek to set up six biorefineries in the country and have chosen Assam as one of its destinations,” he had said.

The Cabinet’s endorsement of the MoU aligns with the Assam Ethanol Production Promotion Policy, approved in 2021.

The policy seeks to encourage ethanol production from all permitted feedstocks under the National Policy on Biofuels 2018, positioning Assam as the second state in India to introduce such a progressive policy framework.

With Reliance Industries onboard and state policies favouring green energy development, Assam is poised to strengthen the country’s energy security, enable local enterprises and farmers to participate in the energy economy, and reduce pollution from vehicular emissions.

Some of the other announcements made by Chief Minister after the meeting:

• An investment of Rs 205 crore to the Numaligarh refinery

• Announcement of ADRE results by February 2025 and appointment of successful candidates on May 10, 2025

• Increase of Dearness Allowance of state government employees from 50 to 53%

• A financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to live Raas Mahotsav celebrations

• Constitution of an Election Department in Tamulpur district

• 70 minor irrigation projects sanctioned with the NABARD

• Sanctions Rs 150 crore for Assam Police infrastructure development under the Maitri scheme

• Sanctions Rs 175 crore for medicine purchases in government hospitals and medical colleges