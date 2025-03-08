Rehabilitation push: Govt disburses ₹4 L each to 590 ex-NDFB cadres

Kokrajhar, Mar 8: In a major step to integrate former militants into mainstream society, 590 ex-cadres of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) were handed over cheques worth ₹4 lakh each at a ceremonial event held at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar on Saturday.

The initiative was jointly organised by the Home Department and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Administration.

With this, the total number of rehabilitated ex-NDFB cadres now stands at 4,793, marking a significant milestone in the region's peace-building efforts since the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020.

Speaking at the event, BTR Chief Pramod Boro underscored the significance of the rehabilitation initiative, crediting the former insurgents for showing patience and agreeing to peace talks with the government.

“Since 2005, the NDFB had been observing a ceasefire, and after years of struggle, they finally came forward in 2020 for peace negotiations with the Government of India. Today, as they take their first step towards a new life, we thank them for their patience and commitment to a peaceful resolution,” said Boro.

He further stressed the importance of sustainable livelihood for the former insurgents, stating, “This initiative is not just about financial aid; it is about restoring dignity, ensuring a stable livelihood, and building a secure future for them.”

Boro also lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their role in resolving the Bodo insurgency through the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020.

“We must appreciate the government's approach in understanding the struggles of the Bodo community. Without that, this peace accord wouldn't have been possible. Today, we are walking towards development and stability,” he added.

The NDFB, a banned Bodo insurgent group formed in 1986, had been waging an armed struggle for a sovereign Bodoland.

However, after years of unrest, multiple ceasefires, and failed talks, the group finally signed the Bodo Peace Accord in January 2020, laying down arms and committing to peace.

The group, led by Ranjan Daimary, was also responsible for several attacks in Assam, including the 2008 Guwahati serial blasts, which killed over 80 people and injured hundreds.

