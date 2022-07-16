Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Silchar, July 16: Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS (RR 2015) the former Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi district has taken charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Cachar district on Friday. He took over the charges from Keerthi Jalli IAS (RR2013) who has been transferred and posted as DC Kamrup and CEO Guwahati Biotech Park and CEO Assam Biotechnology Council.

After taking over charge, Cachar DC Jha, while talking to The Assam Tribune said, "We have witnessed one of the devastating floods in recent times and my first priority would be to rehabilitate those who have lost their property and belongings in the flood." He added that he would try to work to implement the developmental flagship schemes of the Government and also pitch in efforts to manifest the vision of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding all round development of the district. "Will utilise the experience of working in Barak Valley and take Cachar enroute the top bracket of development," Jha maintained.



On the other hand, outgoing DC Jalli who had joined the district back in May 2020 when COVID-19 was at its peak, looked emotional while interacting with the officers and staff. "It has been an experience worth a thrilling ride working here as an administrator. I am thankful to the people of the district for their love and support during my tenure," Jalli said.

