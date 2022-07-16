84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

By Staff Correspondent
Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC
Silchar, July 16: Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS (RR 2015) the former Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi district has taken charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Cachar district on Friday. He took over the charges from Keerthi Jalli IAS (RR2013) who has been transferred and posted as DC Kamrup and CEO Guwahati Biotech Park and CEO Assam Biotechnology Council.

After taking over charge, Cachar DC Jha, while talking to The Assam Tribune said, "We have witnessed one of the devastating floods in recent times and my first priority would be to rehabilitate those who have lost their property and belongings in the flood." He added that he would try to work to implement the developmental flagship schemes of the Government and also pitch in efforts to manifest the vision of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding all round development of the district. "Will utilise the experience of working in Barak Valley and take Cachar enroute the top bracket of development," Jha maintained.

On the other hand, outgoing DC Jalli who had joined the district back in May 2020 when COVID-19 was at its peak, looked emotional while interacting with the officers and staff. "It has been an experience worth a thrilling ride working here as an administrator. I am thankful to the people of the district for their love and support during my tenure," Jalli said.

Silchar floods: District Cong honours unsung heroes
16 July 2022 11:13 AM GMT

Silchar, July 16: At a time when the unprecedented flood raged havoc across Silchar and also in most...

Four more people die of Japanese Encephalitis, toll rises to 23
16 July 2022 5:25 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 16: The mosquito-borne disease- Japanese encephalitis claimed four more lives over...

Karbi Anglong police seize 477 kg marijuana, one arrested
2022-07-15T17:57:30+05:30

Diphu, 15 July: On the basis of specific input the Karbi Anglong Police seized 477 kg marijuana...

Assam: Girl arrested for controversial poem allowed to appear for exams with police escort
15 July 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 15: A 19-year-old Assam girl arrested for her poem allegedly supporting a banned...

Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over five months
14 July 2022 5:02 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 14: Assam on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in over...

Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage
2022-07-13T16:05:41+05:30

Silchar, July 13: The water might have receded from most of the urban areas of Silchar but the woes...

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath Lab
2022-07-13T11:32:19+05:30

Silchar, July 12: In what could be called a historical moment in the health care sector in southern...

NTPC launches Girl Empowerment Mission in Assam, to train 40 minors
13 July 2022 5:25 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 13: The country's largest power producer NTPC on Wednesday said it has rolled out a...

Manipur landslide: Toll of Assam residents rises to 15
2022-07-12T19:30:46+05:30

Morigaon (Assam), Jul 12: The number of Assam residents killed in the landslide in Manipur's Noney...

Dhubri man gets life imprisonment under POCSO Act for raping minor
2022-07-11T20:03:13+05:30

Dhubri, July 11: A special court at Dhubri for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of...

FIR lodged for fake WhatsApp account created in Minister Bimal Borah's name
11 July 2022 11:05 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 11: A complaint has been lodged at the Dispur Police Station, Guwahati seeking an...

Dima Hasao: Nine health workers suspended due to non performance of duty
11 July 2022 10:18 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 11: Nine health workers including a doctor, of a government-run primary health...

86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam
11 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 11: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,26,541 on Monday as 86 more people tested...

Silchar floods: District Cong honours unsung heroes
16 July 2022 11:13 AM GMT

Silchar, July 16: At a time when the unprecedented flood raged havoc across Silchar and also in most...

Four more people die of Japanese Encephalitis, toll rises to 23
16 July 2022 5:25 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 16: The mosquito-borne disease- Japanese encephalitis claimed four more lives over...

Karbi Anglong police seize 477 kg marijuana, one arrested
2022-07-15T17:57:30+05:30

Diphu, 15 July: On the basis of specific input the Karbi Anglong Police seized 477 kg marijuana...

Assam: Girl arrested for controversial poem allowed to appear for exams with police escort
15 July 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 15: A 19-year-old Assam girl arrested for her poem allegedly supporting a banned...

Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over five months
14 July 2022 5:02 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 14: Assam on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in over...

Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage
2022-07-13T16:05:41+05:30

Silchar, July 13: The water might have receded from most of the urban areas of Silchar but the woes...

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath Lab
2022-07-13T11:32:19+05:30

Silchar, July 12: In what could be called a historical moment in the health care sector in southern...

NTPC launches Girl Empowerment Mission in Assam, to train 40 minors
13 July 2022 5:25 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 13: The country's largest power producer NTPC on Wednesday said it has rolled out a...

Manipur landslide: Toll of Assam residents rises to 15
2022-07-12T19:30:46+05:30

Morigaon (Assam), Jul 12: The number of Assam residents killed in the landslide in Manipur's Noney...

Dhubri man gets life imprisonment under POCSO Act for raping minor
2022-07-11T20:03:13+05:30

Dhubri, July 11: A special court at Dhubri for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of...

FIR lodged for fake WhatsApp account created in Minister Bimal Borah's name
11 July 2022 11:05 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 11: A complaint has been lodged at the Dispur Police Station, Guwahati seeking an...

Dima Hasao: Nine health workers suspended due to non performance of duty
11 July 2022 10:18 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 11: Nine health workers including a doctor, of a government-run primary health...

86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam
11 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 11: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,26,541 on Monday as 86 more people tested...

