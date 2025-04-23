Rehab centre in Biswanath shut down over alleged drug supply to inmates

Biswanath Chariali, April 23: In a firm step towards curbing drug abuse and trafficking in the district, the district commissioner of Biswanath on Monday ordered the immediate cancellation of the licence of Aradhana Rehabilitation Centre, located at Bamgaon under Biswanath Chariali Police Station.

This action followed reports from the district social welfare officer and a police investigation in Biswanath Chariali PS case no. 41/2025 (under Section 111(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, read with Section 21(b)/29 of the NDPS Act). The investigation revealed that the owner of the rehabilitation centre was allegedly involved in supplying drugs to the inmates-a serious violation of laws aimed at combating narcotics.

The licence cancellation has been carried out under Section 163 of the BNS, and the order has been enforced with immediate effect. The investigation was led by SI (UB) Prakash Koirala, who had been directed to seize all relevant documents related to the rehabilitation centre. Violation of the licence-cancellation order will attract penal provisions under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"This strict action underscores the administration's zero-tolerance policy against drug-related activities and its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the people of Biswanath," stated a press release issued here by the office of the district commissioner of Biswanath.