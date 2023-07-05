Regional BJP leader, 6 others arrested in Assam for child trafficking

Guwahati, July 5: In a bizarre incident, a regional Bharatiya Janata Party leader was arrested on the charges of alleged child trafficking along with 6 others in Morajhar area of Hojai district in Assam on Wednesday.

The BJP leader has been identified as Abdul Karim and others are Bilal Uddin, Afzal Uddin, Nasir Hussain, Abdul Karim, Ajmal Hussain and prime accused Parbina Begum

It is reported that the gang allegedly lured a minor girl in lieu of providing job and later sold her to a prostitution racket in Delhi.

The victim managed to flee from Delhi and reached Dehradun after which she was handed over to child helpline.

The Dehradun police then contacted the family of the victim following which she was brought back home along with the help of All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) on Tuesday.

With the help of the victim police were able to launch crackdown on the trafficking racket and arrest the six accused.

All the arrested culprits were produced before the district court. Prime accused Parbina Begum and her brother Ajmal Hussain were sent to two days of police custody.

Meanwhile, the remaining four accused were sent to judicial custody.