‘Refrain from giving platform to militant outfits’: Assam DGP to TV channels

Guwahati, Nov 1: Citing a letter from the Central government, Assam Director General of Police (DGP), G.P. Singh has asked private TV channels in the state to refrain from giving platform to militant outfits.

In a post on X, the DGP said: “Television channels are advised to refrain from giving any platform to reports/references about and views/agenda of persons of such background including those against whom there are charges of serious crimes/terrorism and belonging to organizations which have been proscribed by law, having regard to the reasonable restrictions laid down under Article 19(2) of the Constitution and mentioned under sub-section (2) of Section 20 of the Cable TV Networks Regulation Act.”

Note may please be taken of the letter dated September 21st 2023 of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India regarding obligation of the private sattelite channels to adhere to Section 20 of the Cable TV Networks Regulation Act 1995 “In the light of the… pic.twitter.com/IRvZSnmtov — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) October 31, 2023

The first schedule of Section 35 of the UAP Act 1967, which lists identified terrorist organizations, was also added by the DGP. Up to 44 prohibited groups, including the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I) and the National Democratic Front of Bodoland from Assam, are listed on the list as declared terrorist organisations.



Earlier, on September this year, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry asked private TV channels to refrain from giving platform to views of individuals linked with terrorism charges and belong to organizations which have been proscribed by law. It added that private TV channels must adhere to the provisions of the Cable Television Networks Act.

The Ministry said that TV channels are advised to refrain from “giving any platform to the agenda of persons of such background with serious charges of terrorism and belonging to organizations which are outlawed”.

It has categorically stated that the Government upholds media freedom and respects its rights under the Constitution, but at the same time the content telecast by TV channels must adhere to the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 including sub section (2) of Section 20