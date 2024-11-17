Record footfall at LGBI Airport: Over 1.74 L passengers in just 11 days since Nov 6

Guwahati, Nov. 17: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati, processed over 1.74 lakh passengers since November 6, 2024. The airport successfully managed 1,202 flights, ensuring smooth operations for passengers.

On November 14, LGBI Airport recorded its highest passenger count of the year, with over 20,413 passengers passing through the terminal and 146 Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs).

In the same festive week, the airport witnessed the second-highest passenger movement on November 10, when the airport served 20,016 passengers with 131 flight movements.

Notably, LGBI Airport achieved its highest-ever international passenger traffic in October, with 7,651 passengers with 104 Aircraft Traffic Movements.

Normally, LGBI Airport manages an average of approximately 17,500 passengers each day, with 127 Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs). The smooth and seamless passenger movement of over 1.74 lakh travellers is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all the airport stakeholders, including AAI, CISF, Immigration, Customs, airline partners, and the LGBI Airport team.

"LGBI Airport's strategic expansion and enhanced connectivity have played a pivotal role in driving this positive momentum. As Guwahati continues to grow as a major economic hub in the Northeast, LGBI Airport is well-positioned to serve as a vital gateway for both domestic and international travellers," an airport spokesperson said.

