Recipients of RN Borooah and Protiva Borooah Awards announced

Guwahati, Feb 22: The recipients of the coveted RN Borooah and Protiva Borooah Awards for the years 2021 and 2022 were announced by the Convenor of the Awards Committee, Prasanta J Baruah, on Thursday.

According to the announcement, veteran journalist, publisher and Editor of the monthly Assamese magazine Prantik, Pradip Baruah, will be conferred with the RN Borooah and Protiva Borooah Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism.

On the other hand, senior journalist of Dainik Asam, Jitendra Kumar Choudhury, will receive the RN Borooah Memorial Award for best reporting on environment, tourism and conservation of nature and wildlife while local journalist of Tamulpur, Utpal Deka, will be conferred with the Protiva Borooah Memorial Award for the well-being of the poor and needy.

The award will be presented at a ceremony to be held at Vivekananda Kendra in Uzan Bazar on February 29.

The function to be presided over by senior journalist Hemanta Barman will be graced by Animal Rights Activist Parbati Barua as Chief Guest and HR expert Gautam Prasad Baroowah as Guest of Honour.

The awards instituted in the memory of RN Borooah, former Editor of The Assam Tribune, and his wife Protiva Borooah carries a cash award of Rs. 50,000 each and a citation.