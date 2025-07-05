REC pledges Rs 5.3 cr to boost anti-poaching camps in Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati, July 5: In a significant boost for wildlife conservation, REC Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Power, has pledged Rs 5.3 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to support Assam’s Kaziranga National Park.

“@RECLindia, a Maharatna PSU, has pledged Rs 5.3 crore under its CSR initiative to support Kaziranga,” Assam Chief Minister shared on micro blogging site. “The assistance will help upgrade solar power and drinking water facilities in over 120 anti-poaching camps, significantly improving conditions for frontline forest staff”, he added.

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is globally renowned for its population of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, as well as tigers, elephants, wild buffalo, and numerous other species. Its frontline forest staff play a crucial role in patrolling the vast grasslands and wetlands, often braving challenging terrain and dangerous encounters with poachers.

The new funding is expected to improve the availability of clean drinking water and sustainable power supply in remote anti-poaching camps spread across the park. These upgraded facilities will help enhance security measures and boost morale among forest guards who often work in isolated and tough conditions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to REC Limited for its support towards the conservation efforts.

REC Limited, formerly Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, holds Maharatna status and plays a key strategic role in implementing the government’s flagship power sector schemes. This CSR support to Kaziranga is in line with its commitment to sustainability and community development.

- PTI