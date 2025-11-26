Re-tabling of 1983 violence reports sparks fresh political row in Assam Assembly

Guwahati, Nov 26: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today laid the reports of the TP Tewary Commission and the unofficial TU Mehta panel, which investigated the 1983 violence in the State.

The Tewary Commission was appointed by the State government to look into the circumstances leading to the disturbances which took place in the State during January-April, 1983, including the Nellie incident.

The Mehta Commission was formed by the Assam State Freedom Fighters Association.

The Tewary Commission report was laid in the State earlier, but Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed it was not publicised as only a handful of copies were distributed.

There was no discussion on the reports today. Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia said re-tabling of the same report is against the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assam Legislative Assembly

In a letter to the Speaker, Saikia said the Tewary Commission report was laid in the State on March 31, 1987, by the then Chief Minister.

"I have received a message from the then MLA Hemen Das that he had received a copy of the report during his tenure as MLA of the House," stated Saikia, questioning the re-tabling of the report.

In a separate letter, Saikia also said the move to lay a private fact-finding report in the Assembly was "unprecedented".

"In that case, the fact-finding report of Delhi Solidarity Group regarding the taking up of land in Mikir Bamun Grant village for a power project in Nagaon, relating to human rights violation and economic and social impact due to setting up of the solar plant, should also be taken up for discussion," he demanded.