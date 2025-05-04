Re-polling underway in 32 Hailakandi booths; 44.2% turnout till 1:30 pm

Hailakandi, May 4: Fresh polling is underway in 32 polling stations across Assam’s Hailakandi district on Sunday, following reports of widespread irregularities and rigging during the panchayat elections held on Friday.

The re-poll, ordered by the Assam State Election Commission, is being conducted under tight security to ensure a free and fair voting process.

According to the latest update from the district administration, voter turnout stood at 44.20% as of 1:30 pm. The polling has so far remained peaceful, with no untoward incidents reported from any of the re-polling booths.

The re-polling is taking place in several constituencies—14 polling stations under Kalinagar-Paikan Zilla Parishad constituency, 13 under Sahabad Zilla Parishad constituency, three under Narayanpur-Bandukmara, and one each under Ramchandi-Nimaichandpur and Katlicherra-Baghcherra Zilla Parishad constituencies.

The fresh polls being held on a Sunday, voters turned out in good numbers, particularly in rural areas, where long queues of women voters were visible outside many polling stations.

A heartening moment was witnessed at Nimar Ali High School in the Kalinagar-Paikan constituency, where 95-year-old Moina Biwi came out to cast her vote. “I have no expectations, but I voted to perform my fundamental duty,” she told The Assam Tribune.

Polling officials and security personnel are closely monitoring the proceedings to ensure there are no repeat incidents and that the democratic process concludes smoothly.

Officials said that the decision for re-polling was taken after reports from presiding officers highlighted serious lapses, including rigging, irregularities, and administrative mismanagement during the polling on Friday. The overall voter turnout for the district on that day had been recorded at a significant 73.89%.

The final voter turnout is expected to rise as polling continues until the scheduled closing time.