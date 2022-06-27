RBI did well to keep country's financial situation under control: Daivik, 6th rank holder in Arts stream

Silchar, June 27: Daivik Deb, a student of Ramanuj Gupta Senior Secondary School in Silchar stood 6th from Arts stream in this year's Higher Secondary Examination.

Obsessed with Economics and Statistics, Daivik believes the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has done commendable work to maintain the country's financial balance amidst obstacles and this has inspired him to harbour hopes of working at the RBI in the career ahead.

"I had made a project on how the Covid-19 has impacted the country's banking system. I believe the RBI has done very well amidst the circumstances to keep the situation under control and it is there to help our economy. Our Government is also doing impressive work," Daivik said.

His parents Dipankar Deb, an engineer at the All India Radio and his mother Uttama Deb, a teacher are overwhelmed with their younger son's performance. They said Daivik studied methodically and maintained that they have absolute support in his choice of profession. The parents said that Dr Ranabujiy Das and Dr Debashish Sharma, a faculty in the Department of Mathematics at GC College have been major influences on their son's achievement. Their nieces Madhuchanda Roy and Debiprita Dutta Gupta, both faculties also inspired and encouraged their son to a great extent.

Daivik said that his achievement has helped him to fulfill his mother's long cherished dream.

In the Arts stream Cachar district registered 64.09 pass percentage besides Hailakandi at 75.85 percent and 83.79 percent.