Ravi Kota reviews govt schemes in Barak valley, highlights need for local jobs and faster work

Hailakandi, July 13: Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, during his visit to the Barak Valley districts, reached Hailakandi on Saturday evening and directed officials to focus on creating more avenues for self-employment in the district.

At a review meeting held at the DC office on Saturday night, Kota reviewed the challenges and progress in the implementation of government projects in Hailakandi district.

The Chief Secretary instructed officials to expedite the complete of ongoing projects and emphasised that efforts should be made to ensure that local job seekers find employment or self-employment opportunities within the state, rather than migrating elsewhere in search of work.

During his visit, Kota also visited SK Roy Civil hospital and reviewed the operations and ongoing construction of new buildings on the premises.

He also visited the 122 years old Government Victoria Memorial Higher Secondary School and Circuit House in Hailakandi town, instructing the concerned departments to complete the construction work within the stipulated time.

While reviewing the work of Education Department, the Chief Secretary directed schools in the tea garden areas to improve the quality of midday meals and suggested the inclusion of eggs in the menu.

Some key updates presented to the Chief Secretary during the review meeting include the following:

• The Public Works Department informed that the construction of the Model Women's College in Aenakhal, being built at a cost of 31 crore rupees, will be completed this month

• The PWD also highlighted that the construction of the ITI and Polytechnic in Katlicherra, costing Rs 62 crore, will be completed by October

• The PHE department reported that work will soon begin on a Rs 72.73 crore project to provide drinking water for Hailakandi town for the next 30 years

• The Agriculture department informed that out of 86 thousand farmers in the district, 72,607 progressive farmers have already received the nineteenth installment of the Prime Minister Kisan Yojana.

Sribhumi:

Earlier in the day, Kota was in Sribhumi where highlighted that the renovation of the Badarpur Gamon bridge was progressing well and that the bridge would become operational very soon.

“I will discuss with the NHDCL authorities to ensure that the renovation work of this important bridge is completed faster and in a sustainable manner,” he said.













Chief Secretary Ravi Kota taking stock of implementation of government schemes in Sribhumi (AT Photo)

Addressing concerns about potential food shortages in the Barak Valley due to landslides, the Chief Secretary said, “The state government will take steps to stock up sufficient food supplies as soon as goods trains resume operations.”

He also visited the construction site of the upcoming Karimganj Medical College in Sribhumi district and reviewed the progress there.