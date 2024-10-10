Ratan Tata: From Assam with love

Guwahati, Oct 10: The passing of legendary industrialist Ratan Tata on Wednesday evening has cast a pall of gloom across the country, including Assam. A titan of Indian industry and a dedicated philanthropist, the octogenarian's success story and its profound impact on the Indian economy are undeniable. Within his vision for a better and rising India, Assam too holds a prominent place.

Tata, a recipient of Assam's highest civilian award, "Asom Baibhav," had a special connection with Assam; so much so that he during a visit to the state in 2022, had expressed the desire to dedicate his remaining years to the state.

“I dedicate my last years to help make Assam a state that recognises and is recognised by all," the visionary philanthropist had said, during the inauguration of seven state-of-the-art cancer centres and the foundation stone-laying ceremony for seven new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh in April 2022.

True to his words, over the past few years, the Tata Group has played a significant role in boosting Assam’s industrial development and healthcare.

The latest testament to Tata's growing interest in Assam is the upcoming semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, worth Rs 27,000 crore. The plant is expected to create close to 30,000 employment opportunities.

Following the passing of Tata Sons’ chairman emeritus, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, referring to him as Assam’s "biggest well-wisher”, on Thursday, said that Tata “occupied a special place in the hearts and minds of the people of Assam”.

"Shri Ratan Tata Ji’s legacy is one of compassion, statesmanship, and unshakeable conviction in India's growth story. His life was defined by building enterprises and giving back to society. In his demise, the people of Assam have lost one of their greatest well-wishers," the chief minister wrote in an extended social media post, condoling the stalwarts death.

Pushing for semiconductor

Tata’s legacy in Assam is marked by substantial investments in technology, which can be gauged by the proposed Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor manufacturing plant in Jagiroad. The facility is expected to benefit the state by generating employment opportunities for nearly 30,000 youths in the region.

Additionally, the semiconductor plant will produce 48 million chips daily, serving various sectors, including automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones.

During the Bhoomi Poojan on August 8, Assam Chief Minister Sarma described the project as a “milestone in Assam's industrial landscape.” “It will be a big step in placing unemployed youth. Assamese youths working outside will be able to work here," he stated.

Healthcare in focus

In 2022, Ratan Tata made significant contributions to Assam's healthcare system, particularly in cancer care. The Tata Group, in collaboration with the state government, established the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, launching seven state-of-the-art cancer hospitals across the state.

This initiative aims to deliver effective and advanced treatment for cancer patients. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the facilities on April 28, 2022, expanding access to affordable cancer care in more towns and cities.

Earlier in 2018, the government and Tata Trusts had jointly laid the foundation for a comprehensive cancer care network consisting of 19 facilities across the state. Of the 19 facilities, 12 were established on the premises of government medical colleges, guaranteeing affordable care for patients.

A legacy of learning

In addition to healthcare and technology, Tata has also made significant contributions to the education sector in Assam.

On May 11, 2022, the state government signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Tata Technologies Ltd. to transform 43 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and 34 state polytechnics into cutting-edge Centres of Excellence (CoEs) at a substantial investment of Rs. 2,390 crores. Tata Technologies Ltd. committed to a 10-year MoA with the Assam government.

Additionally, in 2008, the government invited the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to enhance the quality of education in the state. The foundation stone for the institute was laid in 2010 in the presence of Ratan Tata, underscoring his dedication to developing the education sector in Assam.

With Tata’s passing, we mark the end of an era defined by his visionary leadership and significant impact across various sectors. As he famously expressed in his last post on a picture-sharing platform, “Thank you for thinking of me,” these words will surely resonate as a heartfelt acknowledgment of the love and admiration he received throughout his life.