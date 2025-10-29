Rare turtle sighting draws focus to Boko river’s worsening pollution crisis

Boko, Oct 29: Water pollution in the Boko-Chhaygaon subdivision has become a serious concern, with the Boko river and nearby wetlands facing increasing contamination. Local residents have alleged that the waste from the Boko market is being dumped directly into the river, putting its aquatic life in grave danger.

On Tuesday, people spotted a rare turtle emerging from a canal near the National Highway 17 at Borpara, Boko. The unusual sight immediately drew attention, and locals informed the Singra Forest Range Office.

Residents complained that traders from the Boko market often take advantage of the night to throw garbage into the Boko river, a tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra. The waste includes hotel leftovers, shop garbage, and remains from the fish and meat market. This continuous dumping has polluted the river and nearby water bodies, threatening the survival of aquatic species.

Locals believe the turtle surfaced due to the polluted water. A forest team led by Range Officer Pinku Singh rescued the turtle and took it to the forest office for identification. Later, with the cooperation of residents, the turtle was released into the pond of the Shiv Temple at Nagopara, Boko.

Singh informed that the turtle weighed around 5 kilograms and was about 5-6 years old. It was identified as a Indian softshell turtle, a rare and endangered species.

The temple management committee also revealed that a similar turtle had been rescued earlier from the Boko river and released into the same temple pond. They too suspect that pollution in the river is forcing these rare creatures to leave their natural habitat.

Environmentalists warn that unchecked dumping of waste by market traders is endangering aquatic life and could lead to long-term ecological damage if not addressed immediately.





By

A correspondent