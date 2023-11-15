Rare eagle rescued and released after fall in Tezpur

Sonitpur, Nov 15: A rare eagle that fell from a tree on the grounds of the Sahitya Sabha building premises in Tezpur's Sonitpur district has been successfully rescued and released after receiving proper treatment.

The rescue operation was conducted after a local resident, Moon Saikia, noticed the fragile state of the eagle and promptly alerted wildlife warden Saurav Borkataki. Responding swiftly, Borkataki arranged for the eagle to receive the necessary treatment at a veterinary hospital.

Following dedicated care and attention, the bird was released today at Balichar in Jahajghat, Tezpur.

The collaborative efforts of concerned citizens and wildlife authorities have ensured the successful rehabilitation of this rare eagle, marking a positive stride in wildlife conservation in the region.