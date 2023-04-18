Rare eagle found in Hukonguri Tea Estate in Tinsukia district

Doomdooma, Apr 18: A rare eagle was recovered from Hukonguri Tea Estate in Borhapjan near Doomdooma in Tinsukia district today.

Two employees of the tea garden spotted the injured rare eagle in the garden and informed the forest department's personnel at Doomdooma. The rare eagle was rescued by the forest personnel with the help of few nature lovers.

The eagle was later sent to the Wildlife Trust of India's Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at Guijan in Tinsukia for treatment. The eagle was found with minor injuries to its wings.