Ranoj Pegu highlights backwardness in Dhemaji border areas, promises development

Guwahati, March 25: Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday launched his election campaign from Aadikoliya village in Dhemaji district, near the Arunachal Pradesh border, highlighting infrastructure gaps and announcing key development initiatives focused on connectivity and education.

Addressing media in the campaign, Pegu described the region as underdeveloped and stressed the need for sustained government intervention to improve basic facilities.

“This is a backward area near the Arunachal border, and we are beginning our campaign from Aadikoliya. One of the key priorities has been to improve connectivity. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, we are successfully linking villages in this region,” he said.

He further announced that a road project connecting the hilly stretches to Silapathar has already been sanctioned, with construction set to begin soon.

“A road along the foothills connecting to Silapathar has been approved. The groundwork has been completed, and construction will commence shortly, which will significantly ease movement for the people here,” Pegu added.

Focusing on the education sector, the minister pointed out the absence of higher secondary institutions in several areas, including Lakhipathar, North Dhemaji, and Bishnupur.

“There are no higher secondary schools in Lakhipathar, North Dhemaji, and Bishnupur. To address this gap, we have proposed setting up a model degree college to ensure better access to higher education for students in these regions,” he said.

Pegu emphasised that improving road connectivity and expanding educational infrastructure would play a crucial role in the overall development of the district, particularly in remote and border areas.

The announcements come as part of the ongoing campaign efforts in Dhemaji, where connectivity challenges and lack of educational institutions remain key issues among voters.