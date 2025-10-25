Ranji Trophy returns to Tinsukia as Assam face Services after nearly 25 yrs

Guwahati, Oct 25: The memories of a young Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his signature long hair and an emerging Debasish Mohanty finding his feet in Indian cricket are still vivid among cricket lovers in Tinsukia. Those early encounters left an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape of the busy Upper Assam town.

Now, nearly 25 years later, the excitement has returned as Tinsukia prepares to host the Elite Group C encounter of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season between Assam and Services at the Tinsukia District Sports Association (TDSA) Ground in Kachujan from Saturday.

For many in the town, this homecoming of first-class cricket is not just an event but a flood of nostalgia. “We are all excited to witness the Ranji match. It’s so great to have it back in our town,” Yoginder Singh, who was the liaison officer for the Odisha team when they last played in Tinsukia in the 2000-01 season, told The Assam Tribune.

Tomorrow’s game will be the fourth Ranji Trophy match to be played in Tinsukia. Singh, now a member of the TDSA, added, “It will be a great learning experience for our youngsters, aspiring cricketers and academy boys to witness a Ranji match, especially to watch someone like Riyan Parag.”

The first Ranji match in Tinsukia was held in December 1992 when Assam took on Bihar. The Assam side, captained by former India player Lalchand Rajput, also featured Chandrakant Pandit, while Bihar was led by former India wicketkeeper Syed Saba Karim.

Eight years later, in December 2000, Assam once again faced Bihar. That match saw a young Dhoni turning out for Bihar as he sought to make a name for himself. Assam’s bowling attack – led by Gautam Dutta, Zaved Zaman, and Sukhbiner Singh – proved too strong, with Assam clinching an innings victory.

Zaman, who claimed four wickets in that match, fondly recalled the occasion. “We were in a better position in that match. Dhoni was yet to make his debut then,” he said, welcoming the move to bring Ranji fixtures back to smaller venues. “It’s good to see Ranji venues being developed in other centres. The wicket and playing conditions should be good so that a better contest takes place.”

In the following season, 2000-01, Tinsukia hosted the Assam vs Odisha match, featuring Debasish Mohanty, Shiv Sundar Das and Sanjay Raul for Odisha.

This season, Tinsukia will host two matches – Assam vs Services from October 25 to 28 and Assam vs Railways from November 1 to 4.

TDSA general secretary Arup Rajkhowa said all preparations were complete. “We have completed all the preparations and are just waiting for the action to unfold. I hope there is a good contest and we get to witness a great match,” he said.

Former Assam Cricket Association secretary Tridib Konwar added that the ground had undergone major renovation to meet BCCI standards. “We have completed the renovation work of the ground. There are five wickets along with training facilities. We are hoping for a good contest from tomorrow,” he said.

As Tinsukia braces for the return of top-flight cricket, the town's long-time cricket lovers hope new memories will be created – perhaps by local hero Riyan Parag – just as Dhoni and Mohanty once did.








