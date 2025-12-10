Ranjeet Kumar Dass sets deadline for Cachar projects, bars male proxies in Panchayats

Silchar, Dec 10: Assam’s Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, has set a 60–75 day deadline to complete ongoing rural development works in Cachar, emphasising mission-mode execution across all blocks.

Chairing review meetings with district officials, MLAs, and Panchayat representatives, Dass stressed the importance of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), under which nearly 1.47 lakh rural families in Cachar have been allotted houses, with Rs 298 crore allocated for construction.

The minister called for intensified field monitoring, regular progress reporting, and community-level validation through gaon sabhas using the Anwesha App to ensure that all eligible families receive benefits without delay.

He urged district authorities, CEOs of zilla parishads, block development officers, and Panchayat Raj representatives to work in close coordination to deliver visible progress within the stipulated timeframe, reflecting the State government’s commitment to result-driven governance.

During a visit to Hailakandi, Dass also focused on women’s empowerment in local governance, instructing that male proxy representatives of female gaon panchayat members be barred from government-level decision-making.

Highlighting the misuse of women’s reserved positions by male family members, he emphasized that the 50% reservation for women in gaon panchayats is meant to empower female representatives, and that the democratic process should not be undermined by proxy participation.

Dass instructed administrative officers to prevent husbands, brothers, and fathers from acting on behalf of elected women members in zila parishad and panchayat offices.

By combining a rapid development push in Cachar with strict enforcement of women’s leadership rights in Hailakandi, Dass’s initiatives reflect the State government’s dual focus on grassroots development and gender empowerment.