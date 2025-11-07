Ranjeet Dass, Jayanta Mallabaruah term Rajen Gohain's exit from BJP as 'unfortunate'

Guwahati, Nov 7: Senior BJP leaders in Assam have expressed disappointment and surprise over former Union Minister Rajen Gohain’s decision to quit the BJP and join the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

Reacting to the move, former Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass termed Gohain’s departure as “unfortunate” and said it was difficult to associate a “party hopper” tag with a veteran leader like him.

Interacting with reporters, Dass recalled his long association with Gohain and highlighted his contributions to the party.

“I’ve known Rajen Gohain for a long time. He worked hard to build the BJP in Assam and even served as the state president. That’s why it’s surprising to see him leave. The BJP is a cadre-based organisation where internal disorder is minimal. He was part of the core team, so this step was unexpected,” Dass said.

He added that such decisions should be approached with patience and introspection.

“In politics, one must learn to digest things, to listen and sometimes ignore. Patience is important. The BJP continues to grow stronger — we now have 52 lakh members, up from 42 lakh when I was president, and just 22 lakh during Siddhartha Bhattacharya’s tenure. The party is expanding steadily. That’s why Rajen Gohain’s decision to leave is unfortunate for him, not the party,” Dass remarked.

Echoing similar sentiments, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, said that it was natural for someone switching parties to criticise their former organisation, but stressed that Gohain had received immense support and opportunities from the BJP.

“When a person leaves one party for another, criticism of their old party usually follows. But in this case, it is disappointing. The BJP gave Rajen Gohain much and— very few leaders have been as trusted and empowered as he was. If he felt unhappy or expected more, perhaps he should have voiced it earlier,” Mallabaruah said.

He further added, “If he had raised his concerns while still in the BJP, we would have gladly discussed and addressed them. Doing so only after leaving shows he’s more focused on criticism than on the betterment of the organisation.”

Both leaders maintained that Gohain’s exit would not impact the BJP’s strength in Assam, asserting that the party’s organisational discipline and growing membership base remain its biggest assets.

Gohain formally joined the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Wednesday, citing dissatisfaction with the BJP’s functioning and its alleged neglect of regional interests.