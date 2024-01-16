Ranjan Gogoi to be conferred with ‘Assam Baibhav’ award

Guwahati, Jan 16: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi to be conferred with the state’s highest civilian award “Assam Baibhav’. This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

Ranjan Gogoi served as the 46th CJI and the first to hold the post from Northeast. During his tenure, the Supreme Court pronounced the historic verdict on decade old Ram Jananmbhumi-Babri Masjid case.

He is currently the Rajya Sabha MP after being nominated by former President Ram Nath Kovind on March 16, 2020.

It may be mentioned that last year, the award was conferred to eminent industrialist and Tata Trust’s Chairman Ratan Naval Tata.