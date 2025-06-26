Rangiya division achieves 100% electrification, marks major milestone for NFR

Guwahati, June 26: The Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Wednesday stated that its Rangiya Division has achieved 100% electrification.

"The NFR is committed to sustainable and energy-efficient rail operations. As part of this ongoing effort, the Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE) of the zone, Sandeep Kumar, recently conducted statutory inspections of the Gauripur-Abhayapuri section under the Rangiya Division.

This inspection was required to obtain the necessary sanction for introducing commercial train services using 25 kilovolt (kV) AC electric traction, thereby ensuring operational readiness and safety. The inspection covered a section of 84.57 route kilometres and 110.41 track kilometres," NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

The inspection was followed by a successful electric locomotive trial run conducted at a maximum sectional speed of 90 km per hour, thereby marking the operational readiness of the Gauripur-Abhayapuri section for electric traction.

"This trial run not only validated the infrastructure but also reaffirmed the division's preparedness to transition seamlessly into electric train operations," Sharma said.

He added, "With the successful completion of this crucial milestone, Rangiya Division has joined the list of fully electrified railway divisions under the NFR zone, becoming the second to do so after the Alipurduar Division. For the Rangiya Division, this transformation is expected to improve the speed and reliability of train services, ensure cost-effective operations, and promote environmentally responsible rail transport."

Electrification of the entire division is also expected to boost train operations, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and pave the way for the introduction of more environmentally friendly and high-speed rail services in the Northeast region.

"This strategic investment in electrification is a vital step towards realizing Indian Railways' vision of net-zero carbon emissions and will play a pivotal role in transforming the North East into a hub of sustainable rail transport," the NFR CPRO said.