Ranger accused of aiding illegal stone extraction in West Karbi Anglong

Diphu, June 18: In a concerning development, the residents of West Karbi Anglong district have made serious accusations against Harsing Kramsa, the ranger responsible for the Ouguri Forest Range. The situation has sparked significant anger among the community.

Locals claimed that Ranger Kramsa has been involved in harmful activities in the Khursing Hill area, particularly related to illegal stone extraction. They alleged that he was working with stone extractors from Guwahati, helping them to destroy the environment for profit. Witnesses reported that these activities include cutting the hills to harvest stones and gravel, and even building roads to make this easier.

Residents who have visited the area said they’ve seen the destruction first hand, including many large trees being cut down. They have now called for urgent action to stop these harmful practices.

This is not the first time Kramsa has faced scrutiny. Previously, while he was a ranger at another area, he was accused of allowing illegal sand extraction. Locals have reported that numerous trucks have been taking sand from nearby rivers every day, further damaging the local environment, while Kramsa is accused of ignoring or even supporting these operations.

In response to the growing outcry, local community groups have reached out for help from Tuliram Ronghang, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), who oversees the forest department. They are demanding immediate action to stop the cutting and stone extraction, as well as accountability for the forest official.

In light of the public concern, the KAAC CEM has acted quickly, ordering a halt to all illegal activities and stopping the trucks involved from moving further.