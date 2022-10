Ranganadi Dam water washes away two bridges in Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur, Oct 26: The excess water released from NEEPCO's 500 KW Ranganadi Hydro Electrical Power Plant RHEP at Yazali in Arunachal Pradesh has swept away two bridges over the Ranganadi river on its downstream area in Lakhimpur district.

The RHEP dam released water seven times from 6.50 in the morning to 4.30 in the afternoon on October 25, following which the water levels of Ranganadi in Lakhimpur district has surged.

The swollen river inundated vast areas of cropland in its downstream areas in the district under North Lakhimpur and Nowboicha Revenue Circle. The worst affected areas are No. 2 Pach Noi, Kamalabaria GP and Aamtola.

The rising waters of Ranganadi also swept away two bridges in Phatasuti-Kharkati in Lakhimpur district. Today the RHEP also released dam water from 12 am onwards at various levels. The latest release of dam water was reported till 10 am. The dam induced water on Ranganadi today inundated 10 revenue villages in its downstream areas in Lakhimpur district.

Dam water released from Pare Hydro Electric Plant in Doimukh in Arunachal Pradesh also resulted in rise of water levels in Dikrong river in Lakhimpur district.