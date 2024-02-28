Rana Goswami resigns from Congress amid rumours of joining BJP

Guwahati, Feb 28: Amidst political developments ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and speculations of joining the saffron party, senior Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leader Rana Goswami resigned from the party on Wednesday.

Rana Goswami tendered his resignation to General Secretary (Organisational) KC Venugopal, stating, “I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as an active member of the Indian National Congress.”









This comes amid speculations of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Rana Goswami is most welcome to the party if he wishes to.

While speaking to reporters in Majuli, the chief minister said, “Rana Goswami is a powerful politician in Assam. We have seen his political performances in Jorhat in the past. If such a strong politician joins the BJP, it will give our party more strength. He is most welcome if he is interested in joining the party.”

On February 25, Rana Goswami stepped down from his position as the organisational in-charge of Upper Assam, citing political reasons. The decision to relinquish these responsibilities was attributed to various political considerations.