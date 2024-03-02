Rana Goswami appointed Vice President of Assam BJP

Guwahati, Mar 2: After two days of joining, former Congress working president Rana Goswami was given charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state Vice President in Assam on Saturday.

Rana Goswami joined the saffron party on February 29 in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pijush Hazarika, Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, Ranoj Pegu and other party members.









Prior to the joining day, Rana Goswami tendered his resignation to General Secretary (Organisational) KC Venugopal, stating, “I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as an active member of the Indian National Congress.”

After joining the saffron party, one of the former stalwarts of Congress, Goswami was handed the charge of Vice President of the BJP Assam unit.