Rampant drug trade inside Dhubri jail, alleges public prosecutor in FIR

Dhubri, September 5: In a sensational revelation that has shaken the law enforcement and judicial circles of Dhubri, allegations of rampant drug trafficking inside the Dhubri District Jail have surfaced in open court. The shocking disclosure prompted the filing of a formal First Information Report (FIR) by none other than the additional public prosecutor, Dinesh Choudhury.

According to the FIR dated September 4, 2025, Choudhury reported that while conducting proceedings in Special Case no. 337/2023 before the special judge (additional), Dhubri, accused prisoners Akkas Ali and Mohibul Ali, along with another accused person named Shahjalal Sheikh (Special Case no. 573/2024), stated before the court that regular drug trafficking is taking place inside the jail premises.

The accused persons further alleged that the inmates are openly using drugs within the jail and that during a recent sudden inspection a large quantity of ganja and contraband tablets was recovered. Startlingly, despite these recoveries, no action was reportedly taken against those responsible.

The FIR also records that empty vials and tablet strips were seized by two police personnel posted inside the jail, identified as Abdul Rauf and Nurul. However, questions have now been raised about why these recoveries were never followed up with proper criminal proceedings.

Even more disturbingly, the accused, in their statements in court, suggested direct involvement of certain jail officials in the drug supply network.

The additional public prosecutor, in his complaint, has urged upon the officer in-charge of the Dhubri Sadar Police Station to register a case under appropriate Sections of law against all those involved in the trafficking racket operating within the jail.

This development has cast a harsh spotlight on the alleged nexus between jail staff and drug peddlers, raising concerns over how narcotics could flow so freely within a high-security facility meant to reform and not corrupt prisoners.

The FIR is expected to trigger a high-level probe and immediate follow-up action. As the revelations continue to unfold, the Dhubri District Jail finds itself at the centre of one of the gravest scandals in recent memory – an alleged drug trade thriving behind prison walls, under the very nose of the system that is sworn to uphold justice.