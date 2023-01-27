Ramkuiwangbe Jene receives prestigious Padma Shri award

Haflong Jan 27: Dr. Ramkuiwangbe Jene, the first to receive the prestigious 'Padma Shri award from Dima Hasao district as he been awarded in the field of social work (cultural). He has dedicated his life to conservation, preservation, and promotion of Heraka religion by organizing awareness and also established 10 schools to encourage women in the line of education.

Dr Jene has served as a personal assistant to freedom fighter, Ranima Gaidinliu in earlier days. Thus, he is well-known as a close associate of Ranima.



Dr Jene, a very well-known and dedicated social worker from Jene community in Dima Hasao responding on his Padmasree award he said that he never thought of such a prestigious award like Padma Shree and took social work for the people as his responsibility.

He also said that this award is not just for himself but for the whole district to be proud of and further offered his heartfelt thanks to the current government for their work and for recognizing him and the district,

Notably, he was also awarded by Janakalyan Samity in the year 1997 at Mumbai, then by Vidya Bharthi Shiksha Sansthan at Mizapur nagar in UP, then by Vivekananda institute of culture at Guwahati 2015, 2018 he was awarded a doctorate at Karnataka Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa and Chairperson Ranu Langthasa of N C Hills Autonomous Council felicitated him with a bouquet of flowers during the celebration of 74th Republic day at Haflong on Thursday.

