Ramen Baruah missing: Search ops underway in flooded Brahmaputra in Dhubri

Dhubri, July 24: The revered Assamese music composer, Ramen Baruah, has been reported missing from his home in Latasil, Guwahati, prompting an extensive search operation in the flooded Brahmaputra river in Dhubri district.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is spearheading the search efforts to find the 84-year-old maestro, whose sudden disappearance has left the state in distress.

According to reports, Baruah left his residence on Monday morning with the intention of visiting a nearby temple. When he failed to return by late evening, his anxious family alerted the police, who swiftly commenced a search operation.

CCTV footage subsequently emerged, showing Baruah walking along a lane near the Gauhati High Court, heading towards the Brahmaputra riverbank with a plastic bag in his hand. His last known phone location was also traced to the vicinity of the High Court building, intensifying concerns about his whereabouts.



Since Tuesday morning, the police, alongside the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF teams, have conducted relentless searches in Guwahati. Despite these exhaustive efforts, there have been no significant developments.

Consequently, the search has been broadened to encompass the Brahmaputra River in Dhubri district, particularly near the Indo-Bangladesh border. The flooding in the region has exacerbated the challenges faced by the search teams, making the rescue operation even more arduous.



Authorities remain optimistic about finding Baruah and urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. The music community and countless admirers of Ramen Baruah are deeply concerned, holding onto hope and praying for his safe return.

The composer's contributions to Assamese music have left an indelible mark, and his absence is profoundly felt across the state.