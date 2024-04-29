Rakibul Hussain criticises AIUDF, BJP during election campaigning in Dhubri

Dhubri, April 28: In an electoral campaign for Rakibul Hussain, the Congress candidate for Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency, in the remote riverine region of Khapara village, along the Indo-Bangladesh border of Dhubri District, AIUDF and BJP were strongly criticised.

Accompanying Rakibul Hussain were Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Bora, Akhil Gogoi, leader of the Raijor Dal, and Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency's candidate and president of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), who lent their voices to the rally in favour of Hussain.

Badruddin Ajmal, the candidate of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), faced severe criticism during the election rally. His policies and actions were dissected by the speakers.

Bhupen Bora, addressing reporters, highlighted the recent shifts in the political landscape, stating that the chief minister's prediction has come down from 14 seats to 11 in the ongoing General Elections adding that as the final phase approached, the stakes remained high.

Akhil Gogoi predicted Ajmal's defeat in Dhubri. He went further, asserting that the AIUDF would face setbacks in Karimganj, Nagaon, and Karimganj. Looking ahead to the 2026 assembly elections, he declared that both the AIUDF and BJP would be swept away in the mighty Brahmaputra.

“Ajmal is scared,” Akhil Gogoi quipped, emphasising that Ajmal had done nothing for Dhubri.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, addressing the enthusiastic crowd, emphasised unity. "United, we stand against communal forces,” he declared. “Rakibul Hussain is our soldier in this battle for harmony.”

After the electrifying rally in Khapara, Rakibul Hussain continued his campaign, venturing into the newly formed Jarua Bondihana constituency. The political landscape shifted with every step, and the fate of Dhubri District hung in the balance.